Levine: Cubs Deal For Wade Davis A Steal

CHICAGO (CBS) — Maybe there were deals as good as the one the Chicago Cubs pulled off for Wade Davis during the winter. But it’s doubtful there was a better offseason trade than the one that sent Jorge Soler to Kansas City for Davis. It has enhanced Chicago’s chances of going deep into the playoffs for a third straight season.

Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein and GM Jed Hoyer used organization depth to fill a huge hole in the closer’s role twice in 2016. The Cub brass traded for their second lockdown closer in six months. In July of 2016, they acquired the monster arm of Aroldis Chapman for shortstop Gleyber Torres, Billy Mckinney and Adam Warren. The key to that deal was Torres, who is rated as one of the top minor-league players in baseball.

Both trades were made with confidence, knowing that Chicago had All-Star shortstops Addison Russell and Javier Baez ahead of Torres. They also had superior outfielders to count on going into 2017 (the return of Kyle Schwarber and development of Albert Almora).

Right now, the deal looks lopsided. Soler has been sent to the minor leagues after hitting just .164 in the early going of the season. Davis is near perfect so far. He has saved 12 games in 12 save opportunities this season. The veteran pitcher has only been scored upon in one inning all season (a three-run homer); he has 27 strikeouts in 20.1 innings and a 4-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio to boot.

This is the second time that Cubs Manager Joe Maddon has had the pleasure of managing Davis. In fact, it was Maddon who converted Davis from a starting pitcher to a bullpen man with Tampa Bay. The transition did not go over that well with the young pitcher at the time.

“The thing at the time was Wade was always trying to hold his velocity back,” Maddon said about the former starter. “You did not see the 93-96 MPH all of the time. The other thing was he threw a two-seamer then. It was always a ball. Inside to a lefty, down and away to a right-handed hitter. So, we had to get him to not do that anymore. He had a really good slider and a good curveball. He has always known what he was doing out there.”

Davis honed his skills to the point that he became the closer in Kansas City on the World Champion team of 2015. The maturation began under Maddon and his coaches in Tampa.

“You watch him pitch as a closer, he knows how to pitch,” Maddon said. “He is just not out there throwing the baseball. Those are the differences for me seeing him as a pitcher then and now. As a guy, he has always been the same real slow-moving kind of a fellow. When I talked to him in spring training he would say, ‘I am all right.’ He said you will see that 94-95 mph in June or July. This is in March. I said, ‘Okay, Wade, I want to see it now.’ He was always that kind of fellow. We all appreciated that.”

Davis was not pleased with the move to the pen initially.

“If you are a pitcher who looks like he can be a starting pitcher, the money is in the starting role,” Maddon said. “So, eventually, he found his way into the bullpen and has done very well for himself (a $10 million contract in 2017). Young starters want to stay in that role because it is a land of riches. There has to be that light-bulb moment where you figure out you are better off doing the other thing. His stuff definitely up-ticked when we put him in the bullpen.”

