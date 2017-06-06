Man Charged With Sideswiping Chicago Police Car In Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged after his Jeep sideswiped a marked Chicago Police squad car early Monday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

William Cardona, 29, faces one count each of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle of a peace officer and criminal damage to government property, both felonies, according to Chicago Police.

At 2:18 a.m. Monday, the officers were traveling on West 27th Street near Homan when a man, identified as Cardona, drove his Jeep into their squad car, sideswiped them and sped away, police said.

The man eventually crashed his Jeep into the side of a home in the 3000 block of West 27th Street. The residence sustained minor damage and no injuries were reported. A weapon was recovered inside the vehicle, police said at the time.

Cardona, who lives in the same neighborhood, was also cited for failure to wear a seat belt, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving on an expired driver’s license, police said. He was scheduled for a Tuesday bond hearing.

At the time of the crash, Cardona had a warrant out for his arrest for violating his probation, police said.

He was paroled in September 2015 after being sentenced to three years and six months in prison on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

