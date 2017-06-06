Missing 16-Year-Old Marquette Park Girl Found

June 6, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: found, Marquette Park, Missing Girl

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing nearly a month ago from the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side has been found.

Kierra Gardner went missing May 9 from the 7200 block of South Washtenaw, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Police said Tuesday morning that Gardner had been located, but did not provide additional information.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

