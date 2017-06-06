3 Killed, 3 Wounded In Chicago Shootings Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were killed and at least three others have been wounded in separate shootings Monday in Chicago.

A 23-year-old man was shot to death in the most recent fatal shooting, which happened in the Fuller Park neighborhood’s 4400 block of South Shields on the South Side, according to Chicago Police. He was on the sidewalk about 7:40 p.m. when someone approached him, shot him in the head and then drove off in a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

About 10 minutes earlier, a 36-year-old man was fatally shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. He was in a gangway in the 4100 block of West Potomac when an unknown male approached him and shot him in the head, police said. The man was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

Monday’s first fatal shooting happened in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side and left one man dead and another wounded. The two men, ages 22 and 36, were walking down the street at 12:38 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove when someone in a light-colored vehicle began shooting, police said. The younger man was shot in the back and chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 1:12 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. His name was not released. The older man was shot in the left thigh and suffered a possible graze wound to the right leg. He was also taken to Christ, where his condition stabilized.

Two men were wounded in the most recent nonfatal shooting, which happened Monday evening in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The two men, ages 37 and 33, were in front of a home about 8:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Lithuanian Plaza Court when someone fired shots from a dark-colored SUV, police said. The older man was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the foot, and the younger man was in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the back and hip. They took themselves to Holy Cross Hospital, and the 33-year-old man was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The day’s gun violence followed a weekend in which five people were killed and at least 25 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning.

