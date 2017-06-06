Man Berates Young Muslim Women At Suburban Restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of young women dining at a restaurant in the south suburbs were verbally abused by another patron, apparently because of their Muslim faith.

According to a post on Facebook, the group of high school age women, who were wearing religious headscarves, were eating dinner at a restaurant in Hickory Hills at the end of their fast for Ramadan.

The video starts with the man sitting in a booth berating the group.

“Go and beat it … you don’t like this country?” the man said.

“It’s our home too. What do you mean leave?” one of the young women said.

“I just said she’s a big one,” the man said. “What’s the problem? Yeah, anything else?”

Another friend told the man that he’s “disgusting” and then he got out of his seat.

At that point, the group began to leave and the man screamed “f***ing goddamn, camel-jockey mother f***ers.”

Watch the video here (warning, language):

CBS Chicago is reaching out to the women for comment.