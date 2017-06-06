Video Shows Man Robbing Woman In Store At Gunpoint

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have released frightening video of an armed man robbing a store clerk in Porter, Ind.
At approximately 9:40 p.m. Monday, the Porter Police Department was dispatched to Zip Foods after the robbery.
In the surveillance video, a man aims a handgun at a female store clerk and orders her to open the cash register.
The suspect was wearing a black hoodie type shirt with distinct bright green stripes.
No one was injured and it’s unclear which direction the suspect fled, police said.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident or recognizes the hooded sweatshirt please call Porter Police at 219-926-7611 or send a message to their Facebook page.