Two Women Riding Bikes Attacked In South Loop Robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) — Twice within 48 hours, women riding bikes in the South Loop were injured in attacks when someone grabbed their purse or bag.
Police said a woman was riding her bike near 21st and Calumet around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, when a dark-colored vehicle stopped in front of her. A man got out of the vehicle, hit the woman in her face, and stole her purse.
The suspect fled the scene, according to police. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene.
Then, around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, a 32-year-old woman was riding her bike near 14th and Wabash, when a black SUV pulled up alongside her, and someone inside grabbed her backpack and tried to pull it off her.
The woman struggled and was able to wrestle the backpack away from the would-be robber. She suffered only minor injuries, police said.
“I think it’s horrible, and frankly I’m shocked, because I’ve lived here for eight-plus years, and I’ve never seen anything like that. So I hope it’s an isolated incident, and it’s not some thing that’s going to continue,” South Loop resident Kimberley Savin said.
No one was in custody for either attack Tuesday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.