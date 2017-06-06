Suburban Football Star Faces Rape Charges In Michigan

(CBS) — A former suburban Chicago football star is at the center of a sex assault scandal rocking Michigan State.
Hinsdale South graduate Josh King was kicked off the Spartans football team Tuesday, after investigators in Michigan accused him and two teammates of sexually assaulting a woman at a campus party.
King, 19, was once a standout football player and state wrestling champ at Hinsdale South.
Now, he’s not playing football after being charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. A woman said she was sexually assaulted and forced to perform oral sex in the bathroom of an on-campus apartment during a party back in January.
Michigan State police launched an investigation in February. They say they’ve done 1,500 hours of investigating, including 100 interviews.
King’s attorney declined comment Tuesday. King is expected in court Wednesday.