Man Tries To Rob MB Financial Bank Branch In The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man tried to rob an MB Financial Bank branch Monday afternoon in the Loop.
The attempted robbery happened at 2:20 p.m. the at the branch at 1 E. Wacker Dr., according to the FBI.
The suspect did not show a weapon and no injuries were reported, the FBI said.
He was described as a black man, thought to be in his 30s or 40s, weighing between 170 and 180 pounds, standing between 5-foot-9 to 6-foot, with a mustache, the FBI said. The would-be robber was wearing a dark-colored Yankees hat, glasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the attempted bank robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (312) 421-6700.
