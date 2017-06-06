Man Tries To Rob MB Financial Bank Branch In The Loop

June 6, 2017 6:17 AM
Filed Under: Attempted Bank Robbery, Crime, Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man tried to rob an MB Financial Bank branch Monday afternoon in the Loop.

The attempted robbery happened at 2:20 p.m. the at the branch at 1 E. Wacker Dr., according to the FBI.

The suspect did not show a weapon and no injuries were reported, the FBI said.

He was described as a black man, thought to be in his 30s or 40s, weighing between 170 and 180 pounds, standing between 5-foot-9 to 6-foot, with a mustache, the FBI said. The would-be robber was wearing a dark-colored Yankees hat, glasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the attempted bank robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (312) 421-6700.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

