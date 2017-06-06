White Sox’s Avisail Garcia Is 5th Among Outfielders In All-Star Voting

(CBS) Amid his best season as a professional, Avisail Garcia of the White Sox is fifth among American League outfielders in All-Star voting.
Garcia has tallied 479,379 votes, according to MLB.com, as has surpassed Andrew Benintendi of the Red Sox in the past week. Aaron Judge of the Yankees leads AL outfielders with 1.25 million votes, and the top three will earn starting honors. Michael Brantley of the Indians currently sits in third with 554,620 votes.
Garcia is hitting .330 — which ranks fourth in the AL — with eight homers, 38 RBIs and a .902 OPS. He’s the only White Sox position player among the voting leaders.
This year’s All-Star Game is set for July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami.