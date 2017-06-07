Boys, 15 And 16, Killed In Lawndale Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two boys were shot and killed Wednesday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
Police said the boys, ages 15 and 16, were standing on the sidewalk when a silver vehicle pulled up, and someone wearing a mask go out and shot them with a rifle shortly after 9 a.m. near Roosevelt and Lawndale.
The shooter got back into the car and fled the scene.
The victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and were later pronounced dead.
No one was in custody as of 10:30 a.m.
Area Central detectives were investigating.