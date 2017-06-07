Investigators Have DNA Of Man Involved In Sycamore Double Homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are revealing more information about their investigation into the murders of an 85-year-old Sycamore woman and her 64-year-old son last August.

DeKalb County Sheriff Roger Scott said Patricia and Bob Wilson’s killer, if there was just one, is a male. Investigators have his DNA, he said, but it has not shown up on any criminal databases, so far. WBBM’s Bernie Tafoya reports.

“They may have not gotten in trouble before or they may have and it is just slow getting it into the system, but it eventually will get into the system we are hoping,” Scott said. “The other possibility is they may have been a juvenile.”

Sheriff Scott said FBI profilers believe the killer may have had ties to the Sycamore area, but would also be familiar with Chicago since the Wilson’s car was found in Lincoln Park. It is also possible he tried to get into other homes in the Sycamore area around that time.

Profilers also believe the killer likely used public transportation or had someone drive him around the Sycamore area.

Patricia A. Wilson, 85, and her son, Robert J. Wilson, 64, were found dead inside her Sycamore home on Aug. 14. Autopsies revealed both had suffered blunt force trauma. Neighbors said she lived by herself, but her son would come by to help her and check up on her.

Police believe someone broke into their home, killed the mother and son, and then stole their car to flee the scene.

The white, 2010 four-door Chevrolet Impala was found Aug. 25 near the Lincoln Park Zoo. Police said it was unoccupied, and might have been there several days. Investigators found “items of potential evidence” in the car and sent them to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.

A reward offered by the DeKalb County Crime Stoppers has been doubled to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer or killers. Anyone with information on the murders should call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office at 815-895-2155, or DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.