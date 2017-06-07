Ford Heights Woman Charged With Stabbing Boyfriend To Death

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged with stabbing her boyfriend to death Friday night at their home in south suburban Ford Heights.
Keanna Kennedy, 31, was charged Monday with first-degree murder, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. She was ordered held without bond at a court appearance Tuesday.
About 10:15 p.m. Friday, Kennedy stabbed her boyfriend, 43-year-old Jason C. Coday, in the chest during an argument at their home in the 1000 block of Drexel Avenue in Ford Heights, according to the sheriff’s office.
Coday was taken to St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights, where he died at 11:04 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Saturday ruled his death a homicide.
Kennedy was expected back in court June 26.
