Grandmother To Be Sentenced For Brutal Murder Of 8-Year-Old Gizzell Ford

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sentencing is set for today for Helen Ford, the West Side woman convicted of killing her 8-year-old granddaughter.

The trial judge called Gizzell Ford’s death “slow, painful and agonizing.”

It was July of 2013 when 8-year-old Gizzell Ford died. She’d been beaten and strangled.

Prosecutors said she’d been tied to a pole and used as a punching bag.

No food. No water. Punished when she tried to drink out of the toilet.

There was a gaping wound on her head – and maggots.

There have been reports that said DCFS didn’t do enough; that a doctor never reported a suspicious injury to authorities.

Gizzell kept a diary: “I am going to be a beautiful, smart, and good young lady,” she wrote.

Then shortly before she died, this entry in her diary: “I hate this life because now I’m in super big trouble.”

Today the judge who convicted Gizzell’s grandmother of murder could sentence her to life in prison.