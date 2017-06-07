BREAKING: President Trump To Nominate Christopher Wray As FBI Director

Grandmother To Be Sentenced For Brutal Murder Of 8-Year-Old Gizzell Ford

June 7, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: Beating, Gizzell Ford, Helen Ford, Murder, sentencing, Steve Miller, strangling

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sentencing is set for today for Helen Ford, the West Side woman convicted of killing her 8-year-old granddaughter.

The trial judge called Gizzell Ford’s death “slow, painful and agonizing.”

It was July of 2013 when 8-year-old Gizzell Ford died. She’d been beaten and strangled.

Prosecutors said she’d been tied to a pole and used as a punching bag.

No food. No water. Punished when she tried to drink out of the toilet.

There was a gaping wound on her head – and maggots.

There have been reports that said DCFS didn’t do enough; that a doctor never reported a suspicious injury to authorities.

Gizzell kept a diary: “I am going to be a beautiful, smart, and good young lady,” she wrote.

Then shortly before she died, this entry in her diary: “I hate this life because now I’m in super big trouble.”

Today the judge who convicted Gizzell’s grandmother of murder could sentence her to life in prison.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch