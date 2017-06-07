Mayors From Around The World Trade Security Tips In Chicago

(CBS) — Mayors from around the world are in Chicago — their focus on keeping cities financially stable.

As CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports, terrorism is top of mind, too.

The recent terrorist attacks in Manchester and London have dominated the news and alarmed people in cities everywhere.

But Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed says his city stepped up security after terrorists struck Paris a year and a half ago.

“Everything from doubling the sizes of our tactical units to where weapons are located; making sure officers have faster access to a wider array of weapons, to making sure they have state-of-the-art protection on both their heads and bodies,” Reed says.

Mayors from all over the world, invited by the Chicago Council of Global Affairs, shared information about their strategies.

The Mayor of Dublin, Ireland insisted countries can’t fight terrorism by building walls and closing borders.

“Living with each other and working with each other is the better way of challenging these serious threats coming towards us,” Brendan Carr says.

Mayor Emanuel says just this past weekend Chicago had a large security challenge – including U2 concerts at Soldier Field and Cubs games – and rose to the challenge.

Discussions of security and anti-terrorism measures happened in sidebar conversations among the mayors. The main topic was “financing the global city.”

Mayor Emanuel said in the session Chicago would abide by the Paris Climate Accord, even if President Trump has pulled the U.S. out of it.