June 7, 2017 6:47 AM
Filed Under: Elgin, Missing Man

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 66-year-old man last seen Saturday boarding a Metra train in northwest suburban Elgin.

Timothy Scott was last seen boarding a Metra train from Elgin toward Chicago, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

timothy scott Police Search For Man Last Seen Boarding Metra Train

Timothy Scott (Source: Chicago Police)

He is described as a 156-pound, 5-foot-10 black man with black and gray hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

