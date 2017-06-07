A New Program Gives Abandoned Pets Surgeries, Care They Need

CHICAGO (CBS) — Animal control centers in the Chicagoland area are at capacity, and many dogs are put to sleep who might otherwise make a loving pet.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole takes a look at a new program stepping in to give a new life to sick, abandoned pets.

If you spend a few moments with Callie, you just might fall in love, though her previous owner showed her little care.

Callie was thrown out the window of a balcony by her previous owner, said Kelly Kellem-Motley, with the Fetching Tales Foundation.

In the three-story drop from a West Side building Callie severely fractured her pelvis, ribs and vertebra.

Without surgery, or a reliable owner to pay for it, Callie was destined to be euthanized.

“She has a strong will,” said Kellem-Motley. “Even the police officer who rescued her on scene said she wagged her tail.”

That is where the medical team at Buffalo Grove’s Veterinary Specialty Center stepped in.

CBS: How does this program match the mission of the veterinary profession?

“Perfectly,” said Dr. Mitch Robbins, Veterinary Specialty Center.

Since January, the medical staff at the Veterinary Specialty Center have operated on 42 abandoned pets destined to be put to sleep. Doctors get them healthy enough for eventual adoption.

“That’s the dream. That’s what we want really. Every day that’s what we come to work for,” Dr. Robbins said.

“There are so many dogs dying which is unnecessary,” said Kristin Gottschalk, Fetching Tales.

Kristen Gottschalk’s rescue, Fetching Tales, locates most of the pets at Chicago’s animal control.

Coco, given up by her owners, had a seven-centimeter bladder stone removed.

Now, like Callie, Coco is healthy and happy enough for a loving home.

The program is only the second of its kind in the country and was only initiated locally in January. If you think you have room in your life for Callie or Coco or one of the other dogs, check out the website for the Fetching Tales Foundation.