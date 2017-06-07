2 Killed, 7 Wounded In Tuesday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and at least seven others were wounded in shootings Tuesday on the city’s South and West sides.

A 27-year-old man was found shot to death about 9:30 p.m. in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. He was found by responding officers in the 7900 block of South Wabash suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Chicago Police.

Earlier Tuesday, one man was killed and another was critically wounded in an Englewood neighborhood drive-by shooting on the South Side. They were playing basketball about 3:07 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Shields when a light-colored Chevrolet Impala drove up and someone sitting in the backseat opened fire. A 27-year-old man was shot in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 30-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the chin and left leg and was also taken to Stroger in critical condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on either fatality.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. A 26-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 5500 block of West North Avenue when someone in a gray SUV opened fire in his direction, police said. The man was shot in the right ear and left thigh and later showed up at Rush University Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

About 5:20 p.m., a 26-year-old man was standing outside in the 7800 block of South Kingston in the South Shore neighborhood when someone shot him in the jaw, police said. He was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

In a separate South Shore attack about 2:50 p.m., a 35-year-old man was walking in the 7300 block of South Jeffery when two people walked up to him, announced a robbery and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the left arm, and drove himself to South Shore Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the face and right bicep about 2:35 p.m. in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood. He was in an alley in the 6400 block of South Ellis when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The man was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

A 37-year-old man was shot about noon during an argument at a South Shore gas station. He was at the station in the 7600 block of South Exchange when he got into an argument with someone who pulled out a handgun and shot him, police said. The victim was shot in the back, and took himself to South Shore Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The day’s first shooting happened at 11:33 a.m., when a 28-year-old man was shot in the left hip and leg in the 11300 block of South Normal in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

On Monday, three men were killed and three others were wounded in shootings in a span of about 8 hours on the South and West sides.

