Addison Russell Out Of Cubs’ Lineup Amid Domestic Violence Allegation

(CBS) Cubs shortstop Addison Russell is out of the lineup against the Rockies on Thursday evening, the same day Major League Baseball confirmed it’s investigating a domestic violence allegation against him.
It will be the second straight day Russell is out of the lineup, as he didn’t play in a 6-5 loss to the Marlins on Wednesday. Russell also didn’t start last Saturday or Monday.
The Cubs have been in contact with MLB, the Tribune reported earlier Thursday. Penalties for domestic violence issues are at the discretion of the commissioner’s office.
Javier Baez will play shortstop for the Cubs on Thursday.