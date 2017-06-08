4 Killed, 8 Wounded In Chicago Shootings Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were killed and at least eight others were wounded in shootings Wednesday on the city’s South and West sides.

The day’s latest homicide happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood. Three people were inside a red Chevrolet Impala driving west on 79th Street when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots at them, according to Chicago Police. The Impala then crashed into a light pole in the 1800 block of East 79th Street.

A female suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead. A 20-year-old man was shot in the face and died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. The third passenger in the Impala, a male whose age was not known, suffered injuries in the crash that were not thought to be life-threatening. He was also taken to Christ, where his condition was stabilized.

Shortly after 9 a.m., two teenage boys were killed in a North Lawndale neighborhood shooting on the West Side. Corey Hill, 16, and 15-year-old Jacquez Mack were standing on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of South Lawndale when a masked suspect armed with a rifle got out of a silver vehicle and fired multiple rounds, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The shooter got back in the vehicle and took off.

Hill and Mack were both shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, authorities said. Hill lived in the Austin neighborhood, and Mack lived in East Garfield Park.

Wednesday’s latest nonfatal shooting happened at 11:43 p.m. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. A 33-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle in the 900 block of West 54th Place when she heard gunfire and realized she’d been shot in the back, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

In a separate Back of the Yards attack about 11:30 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was driving south in the 5400 block of South Winchester when someone in a gray vehicle fired shots, police said. She suffered a graze wound to the right thigh and was treated and released from St. Bernard Hospital.

About 10 p.m., someone in a silver SUV fired shots at a 21-year-old man while he was standing outside in the 1200 block of South Kedvale in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, right arm and right knee. He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 19-year-old man was shot about 9:15 p.m. in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was walking on the sidewalk in the 10500 block of South Wentworth when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He took himself to Roseland Community Hospital with a graze wound to his right thigh. His condition was stabilized.

At 8:07 p.m., two males opened fire from a vacant lot, striking a 19-year-old man who was standing on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of South Damen in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and head and was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

A man, 34, was standing outside about 6:25 p.m. when he heard gunfire and felt pain in the 1500 block of North Latrobe in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said. He was shot in the right thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At 12:27 p.m., someone approached a 32-year-old man and opened fire in the 400 block of South Kolman in another Austin neighborhood shooting, police said. The man was shot multiple times and taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Wednesday’s first shooting happened several hours earlier, at 1:06 a.m. in Austin. A 33-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4800 block of West Gladys when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot in the right thigh, police said. He later showed up at Loretto Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

On Tuesday, nine people were shot, two fatally, in Chicago. Additionally, a 23-year-old man was shot by a Chicago Police officer after two suspects opened fire at a CPD vehicle late Tuesday in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)