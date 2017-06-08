COMEY TESTIFIES: Worried Trump Would 'Lie' | Believes He Was Fired For Russia Probe | Debate: Obstruction Of Justice? | Trump's Son Defends In Tweets | Trump's Lawyer Defends

Couple Injured, But Puppy Unhurt When Semi Rolls Over On I-65

June 8, 2017 2:01 PM
Filed Under: i-65, Semi Rollover

LOWELL, Ind. (CBS) — A married couple was injured — but their puppy was unhurt — when a semi truck rolled over Thursday morning on I-65 in northwest Indiana.

A 56-year-old Atlanta man was driving the semi north on I-65 when he felt tired and decided to take the Lowell exit ramp at the 240 mile marker at 7:42 a.m., according to Indiana State Police.He took the ramp too fast and the semi, loaded with ten coils of wire, shifted and rolled over, police said.

A semi rolled over Thursday morning on I-65 in northwest Indiana. (Credit: Indiana State Police)

The driver and his 41-year-old wife, who was asleep in the sleeper portion of the cab, were pinned inside the truck, police said. The man got himself and their puppy out of the tractor by breaking the windshield. His wife climbed out of the sunroof in the sleeper.

The couple was taken to Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Crown Point with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The puppy was not injured.

A puppy was unhurt when a semi rolled over Thursday morning on I-65. (Credit: Indiana State Police)

The man was cited for speeding, police said. One lane of I-65 was temporarily shut down so the semi could be uprighted and for cleanup of fuel that leaked during the crash.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

