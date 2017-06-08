Cubs’ Kris Bryant Responds To Addison Russell’s Situation

(CBS) Kris Bryant called the domestic violence allegation levied at Cubs teammate Addison Russell a “touchy subject” and an act that’s “never acceptable” while emphasizing he prefers to let teammates’ personal lives remain their business.

“All I can really say on it is it’s very unfortunate and I don’t know enough about it,” Bryant said in an interview on the Bernstein and Goff Show on 670 The Score on Thursday afternoon. “I have no clue on anything about it. I don’t really know what to say about it, but it’s unfortunate.

“It’s a touchy subject. It’s never acceptable. But that’s something Addison is going to have to handle. I’m sure it will be talked about here soon.”

Russell’s wife, Melisa, published an Instagram post Wednesday evening while the Cubs-Marlins game was being played that said the 23-year-old Russell had cheated on her and that indicated the two were breaking up. They were married in 2016. The post has since been deleted.

In a comment that came after the original post, an individual who identified herself as Melisa’s friend told another Instagram user that Russell had hit his wife before.

MLB earlier Thursday confirmed it’s looking into the matter while stopping short of calling it a formal investigation.

“You’re around these guys every day, so some of the personal lives is going to spill into what you do professionally at the field,” Bryant said. “But as for me, I don’t want to know anything about my teammates’ personal lives. It’s just something I don’t like to get into and something I don’t want to be involved in any drama or any of that. I try to be the most boring person I can when I’m off the field with my life and just enjoy watching Netflix, like I’ve always said, and watching a movie and just be boring. You know, that’s just how I’ve always been. Honestly, I try not to get involved in my teammates’ lives.

“We got a job to do on the field. We play as hard as we can and try to win as many games as possible. You never know what’s going on off the field.”

Bryant was caught “off guard” by the news regarding Russell, he said. He acknowledged that he’s not certain how to approach Russell in the clubhouse.

“I just want to be a good teammate,” Bryant said. “I don’t know what that entails to him.”