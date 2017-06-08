Cubs Place Kyle Hendricks On Disabled List With Right Hand Tendinitis

(CBS) The Cubs are placing right-hander Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day disabled list with right hand tendinitis, they announced Thursday afternoon.
“The area is inflamed, and we need to give it some time to calm down,” general manager Jed Hoyer said on the Bernstein and Goff Show on Thursday afternoon.
Left-hander Mike Montgomery will start in place of Hendricks when the Cubs host the Rockies on Friday afternoon. It will be Montgomery’s first start of the season. He made five starts for Chicago last season after being acquired in a July trade.
Hendricks is 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA and 1.20 WHIP this season. In his most recent start, he took a no-decision in a 7-6 win against the Cardinals on Sunday, allowing four runs in four innings.
The Cubs expect Hendricks’ stint on the DL to take the minimum time. They will also call up right-hander Seth Frankoff, 28, from Triple-A Iowa, where he was 1-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 0.94 WHIP.