Levine: Cubs Deal With Addison Russell News

By Bruce Levine

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Cubs players and officials did their best Thursday to respond to news that Major League Baseball is looking into domestic-abuse allegations against their teammate Addison Russell.

A source at MLB was very careful to say this is an inquiry into the claim, which was made on social media by a third party, and not a full-blown investigation at this point. The first step will be for the league to talk with Russell’s wife and her friend who posted the abuse allegation.

“Technically, there is not an investigation by MLB,” Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein told reporters before Thursday’s game. “Right now, this is an allegation by a third party on social media. This is a serious allegation. That is why we had a meeting with Addison. As of right now there is nothing more we can say. We wanted to give this the appropriate attention and answer the questions we can.”

We do know this. At age 23, Russell is a young man going through a difficult adjustment in his professional career right now. The starting shortstop on the World Champion Cubs and 2016 All-Star starter is in the throes of a 13-94 slump, hitting .140.

Until Wednesday evening, the concentration was on his problems on the field and his mechanical mistakes. But now Russell must deal with a whole world wondering what is going on in his personal life.

The defensive slippage has been more noticeable as of late. Bobbling balls and errant throws have become more prevalent for the Cubs infielder. First baseman Anthony Rizzo has appeared to be more like a Hockey goalie, making great saves on some of the Russell two-seam fastball throws to first base.

“No one knows what is going on,” Rizzo said before Thursday’s game. “Somebody reported something. Obviously, there were some pictures up. Comments were made. You just don’t know what is going on. Who knows?”

Russell is a quiet and respectful person to deal with on an everyday basis. “Yes, sir” and “no, sir” are common responses from him in a group or in one-on-one interviews. The fact is that even the people closest to him around the team are taking a wait-and-see approach to this developing story.

“This all came to our attention last night,” Manager Joe Maddon said. “I am still trying to understand it myself. We did get together as a group, so the guys could say or ask anything that they had in mind. That was all we have done. It was all superficial and light. There is just not a whole lot to talk about yet.”

Russell was sent home to sort some things out on his own on Thursday. Epstein and Maddon will play one player short, for now.

“I sat with him and Theo and just listened,” Maddon said about the meeting with his shortstop and Epstein. “I wanted him to know that I had not lost confidence in him as a player. I felt before this that something was bothering him. I didn’t know what it was. I told him that it was wise not to play him too much. I wanted him to know from me to him it wasn’t a confidence thing.”

Infielder Kris Bryant said the team is doing its best to cope with the troubling situation involving their teammate.

“Anytime something like this happens it is important to come together as a team,” he said. “Our main focus as baseball players is our job on the field. We want to focus on that. It is a tough situation and unfortunate.”

Russell has denied the allegations.

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.