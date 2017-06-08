Many Eyes — And TVs — On Comey Hearing

(CBS) – CBS News projects more than $3 billion would be lost in national productivity Thursday because people were watching James Comey testify before a U.S. Senate committee.
In Chicago, televisions were tuned to the former FBI director’s testimony.
Jorge Lopez-Benitez used his ears. He was on a double shift at Ocean Cut, with the volume turned up.
“I woke up today and my roommate had NPR on, so from the moment I woke up while getting ready and everything, I’m like, ‘Oh, today’s the day,’” he tells CBS 2’s Lauren Victory.
At a Buffalo Wild Wings on Clybourn, Comey coverage mixed with sports headlines.
All the lobby televisions played the hearing at one River North apartment building.
And employees at Noble Square’s Grand Appliance and TV had no choice but pay close attention to their products. In Wicker Park, there was an organized watch party. CBS 2 cameras even captured a Chicagoan listening in to the live proceedings as officials unveiled a statue of Alexander Hamilton.
CBS 2 also found stores that chose not to air the Comey hearing on their TV sets.