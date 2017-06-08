Report: MLB To Investigate Domestic Violence Accusation Against Cubs’ Addison Russell

(CBS) Major League Baseball will investigate a domestic violence accusation against Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, a league official told the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday morning.
Russell’s wife, Melisa, published an Instagram post Wednesday evening while the Cubs-Marlins game was being played that said Russell had cheated on her and indicating the two were breaking up. They were married in June 2016.
In a comment that came after the original post, an individual who identified herself as Melisa’s friend told another Instagram user that Russell had hit his wife before.
Under MLB policy, domestic violence penalties are at the discretion of the commissioner’s office.
Russell didn’t play in Wednesday’s loss. He’s been a part-time player of late, also not starting last Saturday or Monday amid prolong struggles. He’s hitting .209 this season.