Police Supt. Johnson Nears Kidney Transplant Surgery

(CBS) — Surgery could be imminent for Chicago’s superintendent of police, Eddie Johnson.
Doctors tell him they’re in the final stages of selecting a donor for his kidney transplant, CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports.
In the meantime, it’s business as usual for Chicago’s top cop.
“I don’t really think about it until people ask me about it because I’ve been dealing with the condition for so long,” Johnson says.
Johnson says he’s humbled by the fact that potential donors, including his son, have stepped forward to help him.
Supt. Johnson says First Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro will be in charge of the department during his recovery.