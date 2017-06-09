One Shot, Off Duty Aviation Officer Hit By Car In Buffalo Grove

(CBS) — Police in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove are trying to determine what happened in an incident in which an 18-year-old man was shot, and an off-duty Chicago Aviation Security officer was hit by a car.
The man was in one car, the aviation officer in another.
Buffalo Grove Police say the shooting occurred on Deerfield Parkway near Brandywyn Road, and that the cars stopped at a nearby gas station.
The 18-year-old motorist was shot in the abdomen; the 31-year-old aviation police officer had injuries from being struck by the man’s car.
Neither was hurt seriously. The aviation officer was treated and released; the other motorist was hospitalized overnight before being released.
Each had a passenger, neither of whom was hurt.
Buffalo Grove officers confiscated two air rifles and an air pistol from the 18-year-old and a handgun from the aviation officer.
WBBM has asked the Aviation Department for comment on the officer’s status.