City Calls For Extra Security Measures To Be Taken At Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) – The City of Chicago wants fans at Wrigley Field to be as safe as possible and it is called on the Cubs to make some major moves right now.

With all the new construction and improvements to Wrigley Field, added security measures have been put in place, but the city says more is required.

In a letter sent to the Cubs on Thursday, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications said there were several outstanding security measures requiring prompt attention.

They include upgrades to security barriers, cameras, radio communications and security uniforms.

The Cubs also were asked to provide a plan for crowd management in the new sports plaza as well as a need for a secure fence line between the retail shops and plaza.

“Change is always good, good to be a step ahead of whatever problems could be out there, but once again, never felt unsafe down here,” said fan, Maria Cumpata.

Other fans said they rather be safe, than sorry.

Last month, 42-year-old Richard Garrity of Wheaton fell to his death at Wrigley Field. The city said they were not immediately notified about the accident, and from here on out they want the Cubs to notify police of any serious injuries.

The Cubs organization responded Friday morning saying:

“First, the safety and security of our fans and the Wrigleyville neighborhood is our top priority.”

This year alone, the Cubs invested a million dollars to expand camera surveillance.