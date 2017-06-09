Family Mourns Man, 23, Gunned Down In Woodlawn

(CBS) — A mother hears shots in the Woodlawn neighborhood and later learns those shots took her son’s life.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports.

Friends and family of 23-year-old Xavier Joy gathered Friday at the spot where he was gunned down Thursday night.

His grandmother had strong words for whoever is responsible

“It does not make you a man. It makes you an animal,” Tytrea Baker, grandmother

Her grandson, Xavier Joy was walking two blocks from home around 10 p.m. That’s when family says he told his girlfriend he was being approached.

Police later found Joy laying in this parking lot on the 6200 block of Ingleside with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

His family believes he was killed over his iPhone 7.

“As kids we used to walk up and down this block all the time, so it’s not like he wasn’t from around here. I just don’t understand,” cousin Terry Mason says.

The former Morehouse football player and high school tutor worked with disadvantaged youth.

Joy’s father, Ra Joy, said in a statement: “Words cannot express the devastating pain and loss we are all feeling right now. Xavier was an incredibly creative funny and smart young man. We hope and pray for an end to the violence.”

Police say they have no suspects.