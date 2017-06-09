Man Found Shot To Death In Woodlawn Identified

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.
At 10:08 p.m., officers responding to a call of a person shot in the 6200 block of South Ingleside found Xavier Joy with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment building, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Joy was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:23 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the same neighborhood.
No one was in custody Friday morning as Area Central detectives investigated.
