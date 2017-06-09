John Legend Spends The Day In Chicago Ahead Of Ravinia Concert

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you think you spotted John Legend around the city on Friday, you probably did!

Singer-songwriter, John Legend, has a concert scheduled for Saturday, June 10 at Ravinia, kicking off the venue’s 2017 season. The show marks Legend’s third Ravinia visit.

But at this years Darkness and Light Tour, it is rumored that Legend’s wife and model, Chrissy Teigen, will be in attendance, along with their daughter, Luna.

And those rumors may be true.

The trio were already in Chicago on Friday morning, as Legend shared a photo on Instagram of the family at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Where will they go next? Who knows, but you may want to watch John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen’s social media accounts.

Later on Friday, Legend is to take part in a panel with Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and others discussing criminal justice, trauma and violence among Chicago’s youth at the Chicago Cultural Center.

John Legend will perform at Ravinia on Saturday. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. with special guest, Gallant. The lawn seats are sold out and there are limited single seats for reserved seating.

John Legend is originally from Ohio, so it is no surprise he is enjoying his return to the Midwest.