Authorities In Midlothian Investigate Four Suspicious Fires

CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters in Southwest suburban Midlothian spent hours Thursday night putting out several fires within blocks of each other.

CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli has more on those fires, which appear to be suspicious.

Four suspicious fires in total happened in the span of about five hours Thursday night after 9 p.m. in suburban Midlothian.

The third of four suspicious fires happened at 146th and Spalding. Video shows fire whipping through the house – and what made it worse is that firefighters were called there while they were continuing to battle a much larger fire one block away.

The worst of the four was at 146th and Sawyer. By the time firefighters arrived around 9:90 p.m. the garage was engulfed. The flames quickly spread to the adjoining home which was also heavily damaged.

A man was home at the time, but was able to get out safely.

Sean Lewis watched in disbelief as the house next-door to his burned. And to find out that both homes were likely deliberately set of fire made the whole situation even worse.

“I was just coming in from work, my girlfriend was washing dishes, next thing I know I walk out and I see the porch blazing right next door,” Lewis said. “It was crazy, fire everywhere.

The two homes and garbage can were set on fire after a dumpster was first set ablaze.

In all four fires within a span of about five hours. Multiple reinforcements were called to help assist with the fires.

Multiple sources tell CBS 2 that police are searching for a person of interest, but so far have yet to find the individual.