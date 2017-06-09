Woman Hit, Killed By Metra Train On NW Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Avondale neighborhood woman was fatally struck by a Metra train late Thursday on the Northwest Side.
About 10 p.m., inbound Union Pacific Northwest Train 662 hit Danielle M. Irizarry near the 2800 block of West Wellington, according to Metra and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The 31-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.
Inbound and outbound train trains were halted for more than two hours as authorities investigated.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)