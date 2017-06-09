President Trump Fires Back At Comey’s Testimony With A Tweet

CHICAGO (CBS) – Just one day after former FBI Director James Comey delivers surprising testimony on Capitol Hill, President Trump is firing back.

On Friday morning, President Trump posted a tweet reading: “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

CBS 2’s Susanna Song has more on the surprising revelations.

Comey’s testimony has divided lawmakers on Capitol Hill over whether the President violated the law.

“Those were lies, plain and simple,” Comey said.

Ousted FBI Director James Comey spoke candidly for almost three hours on Thursday accusing President Trump and his administration of defamation and lies.

“I was honestly concerned that he would lie about the nature of our meeting and I thought it would be really important to document it,” Comey said.

Speaking before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey said he began keeping memos on his so-called “inappropriate” interactions with the President – particularly one during which Comey claims President Trump asked him to drop the investigation into former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn.

“He did not firect you to let it go?” said Sen. Risch.

“I took it as direction,” Come said.

Comey admitted he later asked a friend and professor at Columbia University to leak the contents of that memo to a reporter.

The President’s personal attorney said Comey’s actions should be investigated.

“There have been and continue to be those in government who are actively attempting to undermine this administration with selection and illegal leaks,” said Marc Kasowitz, President Trump’s attorney. “Mr. Comey has now admitted that he is one of these leakers.”

Comey would not say whether he thought President Trump obstructed justice, but the President’s lawyer said he feel completed vindicated.

Comey’s testimony also raises new questions about Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who recused himself from ongoing Russia investigations back in March.