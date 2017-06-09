Police: String Of Burglaries Reported In McKinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents about a string of burglaries in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
In each incident, one or more offenders broke into homes and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries happened:
– between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. May 12 in the 3100 block of South Archer;
– between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. May 19 in the 3300 block of South Archer;
– between 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 26 in the 3600 block of South Wolcott; and
– between 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. June 1-2 in the 3800 block of South Wood.
Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)