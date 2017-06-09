White Sox Reinstate Jake Petricka From Disabled List

(CBS) The White Sox have activated right-handed reliever Jake Petricka from the 10-day disabled list, they announced Friday ahead of an evening road game against the Indians.
Petricka had been on the DL since April 6 with a strained right lat. He had thrown a scoreless inning in his only appearance of the season before getting hurt.
Petricka allowed two earned runs in four innings of work in a rehab stint at Triple-A Charlotte. He takes the roster spot of right-hander Brad Goldberg, who was optioned to Triple-A after a 7-5 loss at Tampa Bay on Thursday night.