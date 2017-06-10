LEVINE: Bryant “This Is Our Lowest Point”

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Friday the Chicago Cubs were held to three hits losing their third straight game. Saturday looked like more of the same with a few different twists. The return to the leadoff spot for Kyle Schwarber and shortstop Addison Russell’s trek back to the lineup added to the drama of the day. The results were the same. A fourth straight loss and an offense that can’t find a way to get itself together.

“You go through spells where you don’t feel good,” Kris Bryant said of the collective offensive collapse. “This as a team is probably the lowest point since I have been here. It is not that bad in context to the division. No one has really taken advantage of it, like in some other divisions out there.”

Both Schwarber and Russell have struggled with the bat all season long. In the case of Schwarber, the return to the leadoff spot did not generate any new results. Russell was just happy to be back playing ball again after a whirlwind social media dust-up earlier in the week that led to serious allegations about his spousal relationship.

The inconsistent path of the reigning world champs had them one hit through six innings by Jeff Hoffman. Jason Heyward and Albert Almora had back to back singles with one out in the sixth before a Willson Contreras base hit plated Heyward with the Cubs run. Russell’s day was over when Ian Happ pinch hit for him after the Contreras RBI single. The Cubs have once again fallen under .500 on the season.( 30-31)

The Cubs shortstop was 0-2 (1-13 on the homestand) at the plate. He played error-free on defense, despite having a couple of adventurous moments that led to umpire challenges. Both challenges went the Cubs way. A throw off of the mark to first pulled temporary first baseman Ben Zobrist off of the bag. Zobrist made a swipe tag that first ruled the runner safe. The review turned the decision around. Russell also fielded a ground ball in the sixth that he had trouble deciding what to do with. He eventually stepped on second base for a force out attempt also ruled safe. That was also overturned in favor of Chicago.

Schwarber went 0-4 dropping his season batting average to .167. He is 9-78 in his last 24 games. During the Cubs, homestand the slugging outfielder is 4-21. The team has scored only 48 runs in their last 15 games. That, even more, telling when you subtract the ten runs they scored on 6/8 versus Miami.

“We are going to hit,” Bryant said after the 9-1 loss to Colorado. “You are who you are as a baseball player. You are not going to greatly exceed your expectations and you are not going to stink. I think at the end of the year everything works out. It is a matter of us all doing it together. We can’t panic. If we panic we can’t play the way we can. You will grip the bat tighter and the ball tighter, that is when you really mess up. It is okay for the fans to worry. That is just natural. People don’t have control of what we do. We do have the control. It is up to us to work harder. We need to do that together.”

The Chicago Blues Fest being held in Grant Park this weekend.Who knew the vibes would extend from the bandshell downtown all the way to Wrigley Field!