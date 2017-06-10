Firefighters Extinguish Car Fires In Loop Parking Garage

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Fire Department crews battled an extra-alarm fire Saturday afternoon at a parking garage in the Loop.

Firefighters responded to reports of multiple cars on fire at 12:41 p.m. on the seventh floor of a 12-story garage in the 0-100 block of East Adams, according to Fire Media Affairs. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm at 1:09 p.m.

Crews battled an extra-alarm fire Saturday afternoon on the seventh floor of a Loop parking garage. (Credit: Fire Media Affairs)

No injuries were reported and the fires were put out by 1:19 p.m., according to fire officials. Further details were not immediately available.

