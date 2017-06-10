LEVINE: Cubs Unproductive At Bats A Sore Spot

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Cubs at-bats Friday ticked off their manager.

In the positive world of Joe Maddon being instructively tough on players is something that is done in a direct way, one on one. Maddon never ducks a question. Still after watching him operate for two years plus, one could see he was upset with the overall hitting approach from his lineup as of late.

“Offensively we saw 180 some pitches,” he had related after the 5-3 loss to the Rockies. “Better we scored three runs! That is nearly impossible. That speaks to the fact we have to better job with men on base.”

Consider that the Cubs spent most of the day on Friday not making contact with the baseball. Chicago saw 183 pitches. They walked nine times, struck out twelve times and collected three hits. That is correct, you’re three hits total. The normally unflappable Maddon had seen enough from his underachieving batters.

“You must except your walks,” Maddon said about his hitters being patient. “The frustrating part –

you’re fouling off your pitch or missing it. I always had a saying as a hitting coach. There are three strikes in a at-bat. One for the pitcher, one for the umpire and one for you. To really see more than one good pitch in an At-Bat is doing a lot. It would be surprising even a real good hitter getting more than one good pitch in the sequence.”

The two-strike approach or a choking up on the bat with two strikes, is a dying trend in baseball. Maddon can not afford to set numerous players for having thoughtless At-Bats. He can do his best to get his message across through his coaches. Maddon said he has total faith in John Mallee, the batting coach of the Cubs.

“We do have conversations,” Maddon said about his communication with Mallee. “Having done it myself, I know how hard it can be. As a hitting coach, you literally live and die with each pitch for your guys in the batters box. He supplies so much information for each player and the opponent we are playing. It is not easy. You do take it personally, you really do. All I can do is support him individually and if I have ideas about different hitters, I will give them to him. Sometimes I think there may be to much information for some at times. If I do see that, I will ask him to back off. John is outstanding in what he does. It is a tough moment. I get it. These are young hitters, really young hitters. Having done it myself, I know how hard it can be.”

The Cubs are hitting .216 with runners in scoring position. That is the lowest in the National League. The previous three games prior to Saturday Chicago was hitting .095 with RISP.( 2-21)