Family Members Continue To Seek Justice For Man Shot At His Birthday Party

CHICAGO (CBS) — Family members of a murdered West Side man returned Saturday to the spot where he was killed to shed tears, show resolve and hunt for the killer.
Birthday parties are supposed to be celebrations, not tragedies like the way Everick Coleman’s ended, two-and-a-half hours into his 43rd birthday on Aug. 7. More than 200 people were on the street on Hastings Street, near Throop Street, when someone yelled, “They’re going to shoot,” and the gunfire cut him down.
Coleman’s cousin Lavon said it is obvious from what happened that someone saw something, and she said it means that a killer most likely remains on the street.
“He was the man,” she said as she wept. “We miss him so much.”
Family members went door-to-door in the surrounding University Village apartment complex, hoping someone could provide the clue that will lead police to the killer.
Area Central detectives are investigating, and said police will take tips at (312) 747-8381 or Chicago’s Survivors will take them anonymously at (800) 883-5587 (U-TELL-US).