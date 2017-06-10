Northbrook Man Charged With Selling Marijuana-Infused ‘Gummy’ To Teen

June 10, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: cannabis, Delivery of Cannabis, marijuana, Marijuana-Infused Gummy, Northbrook

CHICAGO (CBS) — It looks like a candy star and is known as a “gummy” on the street, but it’s actually infused with marijuana — and selling one is a felony.

A north suburban man was arrested Thursday and charged with selling the star-shaped drug to a 13-year-old, according to Northbrook police.

christian porras Northbrook Man Charged With Selling Marijuana Infused ‘Gummy’ To Teen

Christian Porras (Credit: Northbrook police)

Christian Porras, 21, of Highwood, is charged with delivery of cannabis within 1,000 feet of school grounds, a Class 3 felony, police said.

Northbrook detectives following up on leads arrested Porras after a weeklong investigation in which he sold the candy to a Northbrook teen, police said.

cannabis edible Northbrook Man Charged With Selling Marijuana Infused ‘Gummy’ To Teen

The marijuana/THC-infused candy is shaped like a star and known as a “gummy,” according to police. (Credit: Northbrook police)

The marijuana/THC-infused candy, in the shape of a star, is often referred to as a “gummy” because of its textural similarity to the popular candy, police said.

Porras is scheduled to appear in court June 14 in Skokie.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch