1 Killed, 5 Injured In Belmont Cragin Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and five others were injured in a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.
Police said the crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Cicero and Wellington.
Six people were taken to hospitals.
Officials said two people were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. One was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.
One person was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Three people were taken to Community First Medical Center in serious condition.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.