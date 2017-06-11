Two Men Shot On Chicago Riverwalk

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot early Sunday at a popular downtown destination.
Police said the men were involved in an argument on the Chicago Riverwalk near Dearborn and Wacker around 2 a.m., when both of them were shot.
A 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg, and a 30-year-old man was shot in the left foot, according to police.
A Fire Department spokesman said both victims were sitting at the corner of Dearborn and Wacker when paramedics arrived. The men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Witnesses were in disbelief that a shooting happened in the heart of downtown Chicago.
“I saw the trail of blood, and saw the commotion, and kind of feel that now the area’s sort of tainted. We thought this area was going to be protected from this kind of stuff. You don’t think it’s going to happen around here,” Sergio Castro said.
Police said the shooting appeared to be gang-related. Area Central detectives were investigating.
No one was in custody Sunday morning.