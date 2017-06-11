Hottest Day Of The Year Draws Crowds To Chill Out By The Lake

CHICAGO (CBS) — With temperatures at their hottest point of the year on Sunday, many people have been trying to beat the heat by heading to the lake.

The city’s beaches were packed on Sunday, as temperatures have been slightly cooler by the lake, and the water gives them a chance to cool off.

With temperatures in Chicago hitting the 90s for the first time, many people hitting the beaches said this weekend felt like the beginning of summer.

“Right here on the beach, it’s pretty perfect,” Mike Novak said.

Darlene Bonner was wearing her sun hat for the first time this year.

“It’s perfect. It could get a little bit more hot for me,” she said.

Karen Williams said, although it was the hottest day of the year so far, there was a wonderful vibe on the lakefront.

“I love Chicago. I mean, even with all this drama, I still think days like this, or seems like this, it’s great for everyone; all ages, all groups, all races, everybody’s out here. Everybody’s having a good time,” she said.