9 Shot In Drive-By In Lawndale; Victims Reportedly Brawl At Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nine people were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood.
Police said the victims were gathered near Douglas Boulevard and Christiana Avenue around 3:15 a.m., when a black vehicle pulled up, and the people inside opened fire. Dozens of shell casings could be seen in the street and on the sidewalk after the attack.
Nine people suffered gunshot wounds, and at least some of the victims took themselves to the hospital.
Police said a 35-year-old man was shot in the leg, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the hand, a 29-year-old man was shot in the hip, a 23-year-old man was shot in the back, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks, a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg, a 22-year-old man was shot in the ankle, a 33-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg.
Six victims were being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital, two were being treated at Stroger Hospital, and one was being treated at Rush Oak Park Hospital. None of the victims’ injuries were considered life-threatening.
Sources said a brawl broke out amid some of the victims and/or their families at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Police said the shooting appeared to be gang-related, and several victims were documented gang members.
No one was in custody Sunday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.