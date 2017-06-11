2 Joliet Men Killed In Crash Near Lockport

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed in a crash between a pickup and a semi truck Friday morning in southwest suburban Lockport, authorities said.
The two-vehicle crash happened at 8:11 a.m. at Route 171 and Dell Park Avenue in Lockport, according to Illinois State Police.
A Chevrolet Silverado pickup was northbound on Route 171 when it crossed into the southbound lanes for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into a 2016 Kenworth tractor trailer, state police said.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 23-year-old Juan Huerta-Hernandez, and his passenger, 32-year-old Juan Munoz Martinez, were both pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Will County coroner’s office said. Both men lived in Joliet.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 55-year-old Custer Park man, was not injured, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. All lanes of Route 171 were closed for several hours after the crash.
