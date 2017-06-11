Woman Dies After Being Pulled From Water Near Loyola Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman died late Saturday after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Loyola Beach on the North Side, police said.
The 25-year-old was pulled from the water at 11:13 p.m. in the 1200 block of Touhy Avenue, according to Chicago Police.
She was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.
