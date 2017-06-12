3 Adults, 4 Children Injured When School Bus, Motorcycle Crash In Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three adults and four children were injured Monday morning, when a school bus and a motorcycle crashed in the Roseland neighborhood.
According to the Fire Department, the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at 109th and Michigan. A school bus headed west on Michigan Avenue collided with a motorcycle, and then crashed through a fence at a parking lot.
At least seven people were taken to hospitals.
• A 37-year-old was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious to critical condition.
• A 15-year-old girl was taken to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island in good condition.
• A 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.
• A 50-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy were taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.
One other person involved in the crash refused medical treatment, according to the Fire Department.
Additional details were not immediately available.