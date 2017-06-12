Cubs’ Kris Bryant, Jason Heyward Remain In Line To Start All-Star Game

(CBS) Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and outfielder Jason Heyward remain in line to start the All-Star Game after the third ballot returns were released Monday.
Bryant has nearly 1.25 million votes to lead all National League third basemen. The Rockies’ Nolan Arenado is second with 951,747 votes.
Heyward is third among NL outfielders with 737,147 votes. Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper leads all NL players with 2.13 million votes.
Three Cubs were second at their positions: first baseman Anthony Rizzo, second baseman Javier Baez and catcher Willson Contreras. Addison Russell was third among NL shortstops. Ben Zobrist was fourth among outfielders.
This year’s All-Star Game is set for July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami.